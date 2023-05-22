Nelson hat-trick spurs Bent Street to extra-time victory over Sparta Boss

A Colin Nelson hat-trick propelled powerhouse Bent Street to the inaugural ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship, defeating arch-nemesis Sparta Boss 6-3 in extra time on Saturday evening at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

The final score emanated following an equalizing effort by Ryan Hackett with 17 seconds remaining on the clock in the 40 minute of normal time affair to send the contest into the overtime realm at 3-3. Hackett slammed home unchallenged from inside the right of the box after receiving a left sided pass to stun Bent Street, who looked capable of defending their minor 3-2 advantage.

At full time, Nelson, Job Caesar and Cecil Jackman were the scorers for Bent Street in the 13th, 18th, and 27th minute respectively while Sheldon Shepherd, Jermin Junior and Hackett were on target for Sparta Boss in the second and 30th and 39th minute respectively.