Man acquitted on two counts of rape but found guilty of physical assault

Forty-nine-year-old Bhola Bhagwandin called ‘Buddy,’ who was accused of raping and beating a woman back in 2019, now awaits sentencing for the physical assault he was found guilty of.

A jury yesterday afternoon convicted Bhagwandin for beating the woman, but unanimously acquitted him of the two counts of rape on which he had been arraigned.

Presiding Judge Jo-Ann Barlow deferred sentencing to October 20th to first hear a probation report on Bhagwandin and an impact statement from the victim.