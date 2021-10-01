Three Chinese companies submit proposals for Amaila hydro project

Four companies – three Chinese and one Brazilian – have responded to government’s Request For Proposals (RFPs) for the resuscitation of the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP), which is expected to begin construction by the middle of next year.

Government wants the project to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2025.

The proposals were yesterday submitted to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. The three Chinese companies are China Rail-way Group Limited, Sinohydro Corporation Limited and China Gez-houba Group Company Limited. All of the companies submitted an original copy of their proposals along with two flash drives with the information, as specified in the RFP document.

The Brazilian firm is Rialma S.A (Groupo Rialma), a company which operates in the energy, agricultural and mining sector and boasts of clean energy initiatives and says it specialises in “small hydroelectric power plants no more than 30 MW.