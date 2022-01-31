Construction of Amaila hydropower project to start this year – Singh

As negotiations continue with China Railway Group Limited on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP), Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced that construction is slated to commence later this year.

Speaking on “transformational infrastructure” during the 2022 budget presentation on Wednesday, Singh said the bridge should be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Our most promising venture continues to be the AFHP… We have requested, received and evaluated proposals for this project, and negotiations are underway with the highest ranked company which is an experienced international company,” the minister told the House.