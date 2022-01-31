Key test underway of Garden of Eden generators

With two of the five newly installed generators at the Guyana Power and Light’s Garden of Eden facility up and running, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bharrat Dindyal said they are scheduled to conduct an assessment today to determine the cause of recent problems.

The assessment will test a theory to ascertain whether lube oil is being contaminated with fuel.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon, the CEO said that the engineers have recalibrated one of the dismantled engines after changing out the fuel injectors and other parts. That generator and one that only underwent an oil change were brought online a few days ago.