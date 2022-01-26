GPL Garden of Eden generators still not back on line

Efforts to have at least two of the five newly installed generators at the Guyana Power and Light’s Garden of Eden facility back online by yesterday did not succeed and Chief Executive Officer Bharrat Dindyal said they are currently reassembling one.

In a brief update yesterday on the activities there, he told Stabroek News that engineers have not been able to pinpoint the root cause of the generators malfunctioning. Engineers on site are still working to arrive at that cause.

He added that as they push to have two of the five generators back online, they are also awaiting confirmation that all the necessary spare parts are available to have both up and running by tomorrow.