Man gets bail over 31 grammes of ganja at Stabroek Market

A man who police say had 31 grammes of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking was on Monday released on $30,000 bail.

Twenty-year-old Tyreek Henry appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus read the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge to him. It is alleged that on January 21 at Water Street, Stabroek, Georgetown, he had in his possession 31 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Following a not-guilty plea he was released on $30,000 bail and told to return to court on February 21.