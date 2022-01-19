Engineers close to pinpointing cause of generator problems – Indar

Wärtsilä and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) engineers are close to determining the root cause of the malfunctioning of the newly installed generator sets at the Garden of Eden plant, Minister in the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar said.

Indar yesterday told this newspaper that the engineers are still running diagnosis testing and should be able to determine the reason behind fuel flowing into the exhaust. He noted that they suspect it has to do with a part of the engine but they are running further tests to confirm that theory.

He said that if it is an issue of spare parts coming into the country the repairs will take some time.