GPL hoping report will clarify cause of shutdown of generators

With no clues on the root cause of the mechanical issues with the Guyana Power and Light’s Garden of Eden generators, management of GPL is awaiting a report from Wärtsilä, to advise on the way forward.

Chief Executive Officer, Bharrat Dindyal, on Monday explained that they are hopeful the report will include a diagnosis of the issues, and possibly offer insights as to what led to the malfunctioning of the generators at the Garden of Eden plant. The report is expected to be delivered to the utility company this week. Currently, four of the five engines are back online and functioning.