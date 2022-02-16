Procurement commission nominees awaiting formal acceptance

The nominees for the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) are still to be formally accepted by the members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

The process was further delayed on Monday as it was announced that the background checks for three of the nominees are still with the acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie.

PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira on Monday told Stabroek News that while members have agreed to the names proposed, they have to formalise the process. He noted that the process was delayed as the Police Commissioner is yet to provide due diligence on three of the nominees named by the government.