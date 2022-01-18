Lucas out, Rajcumar in as APNU+AFC procurement commission nominee

After an initial agreement on the nominees for the Public Procurement Commission (PPC), the APNU+AFC has changed one of its nominees.

Economist Rawle Lucas, who was initially nominated by the coalition, has been replaced by Diana Rajcumar.

During yesterday’s meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the members were informed that Lucas had been replaced by Rajcumar after discussions between the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Leader Aubrey Norton and Alliance for Change (AFC) Leader Khemraj Ramjattan.