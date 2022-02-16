Applications now open for Fulbright foreign student programme 

The U.S. Embassy yesterday announced the opening of the annual competition for the 2023-2024 Ful-bright Foreign Student Program. The application deadline is June 15.

A release from the embassy said that the Fulbright Foreign Student Program enables Guyanese graduate students and young professionals to complete a Master’s or PhD at a higher education institution in the United States.

Founded in 1946, the Fulbright Program now operates in 160 countries and has provided over 400,000 people from all backgrounds and in all fields the opportunity to study, teach and conduct research.