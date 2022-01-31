Guyanese youth eligible for UNESCO-EU courses on cultural entrepreneurship

The Transcultura Programme: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by UNESCO and funded by the European Union (EU), is receiving scholarship applications for online courses on cultural entrepreneurship at the Open Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWIOC).
A January 27 release from UNESCO said that the call covers free access to 10 management courses for 300 young people from the Caribbean with expertise in the cultural and creative industries, to allow them to develop their skills and business projects.