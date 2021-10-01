UG classes for new academic year set to begin Oct. 25

The University of Guyana has announced that classes for its new academic year will commence on October 25, 2021, for all new and continuing students.

According to a UG release yesterday, approximately 65 per cent of its classes will remain online for the first semes-ter from October 2021 to January 2022 due to prevailing COVID-19 conditions as well as major building works arising from recent extreme weather conditions. The remaining 35 percent of classes, consisting mainly of laboratory and field exercises, are expected to be a mix of blended and face-to-face sessions delivered at the various campuses for specific courses or parts of courses only in the first semester of October 2021 to January 2022. Students will be notified directly of the schedule as well as the safety measures they are expected to comply with for courses that are to be held face-to-face. Schedules will also be posted on Faculty websites.