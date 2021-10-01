Do not neglect the reality of the Guyanese experience

Dear Editor,

I read Mr. GHK Lall’s most recent letter in the press “Stirrings of an opposition in Guyana – really?” and was reminded of the recent attempt to steal the last elections. Yes, emotions of anger, betrayal and disappointment have entered the political arena. Many a loyal Guyanese son and daughter have looked upon the recent past and have decided to fight against what will harm our fellow Guyanese. This should not be mistakenly referred to as betrayal of political ideology. I do not speak for ANUG nor do I speak for the LJP and much less so for the PPP, APNU and the AFC. As for the CRG, this I do speak for and I can assure you that a neutral and impartial voice continues to exist in the political arena.

There are some issues that we should all agree upon and work on together and there are others where a difference of opinion exists, and from these differences a better solution may be found. We must remember to not neglect the reality of the Guyanese experience. We are a small country by population, which needs all helping hands to work together to ensure that the massive global change of climate that is currently occurring does not devour our country’s future. When compared to our differences, the importance of disagreement on other issues seem minor and less critical at this moment in our country’s development. We must strive to put aside these relatively minor differences and not be in opposition just for the sake of opposing the other party.

Instead, we must seek cooperation amongst us in the political arena and put forward a clear progressive agenda to save our prosperous future, allowing all Guyanese the opportunity to have a good life. A life free of frequent flooding, free of increasing crime & violence, free of economic hardships, free of power shortages, free of Covid and serious illnesses, but most importantly free of environmental disasters caused by climate change and the factors that bring about such a change. For this Com-rades, this single most important factor can destroy everything Guyana has and is striving for if not addressed quickly and decisively in the spirit of cooperation to find a lasting solution.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana