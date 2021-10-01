Guysuco actively collaborates to ensure all workers are paid on time every week

Dear Editor,

Permit me space to correct certain inaccuracies recently published by a certain media house on the affairs of the Corporation with regards to the caption. It was stated that Guysuco “was unable to pay workers’ wages and salaries since August 2021.” This is entirely inaccurate. In fact, Guysuco has met its wages and salaries obligations to its workforce every single week on timely basis since August 2020.

Despite the Corporation’s setback as a result of the recent national disaster of 2021 that affected the entire industry, the shareholders, the Guysuco’s Board, and its Executive Management continue to actively collaborate to ensure all workers are paid on time every week. It has not been easy for the Corporation during and after these floods since the first consequence of the flood was a decline in sugar and molasses sales which has adversely hijacked the revenue stream of the industry. Notwithstanding that 35 percent of the standing canes at Albion were destroyed by the 2021 flood, GUYSUCO has met all of its obligations to its workforce and continue to meet its obligation to the local sugar market.

It behooves all media house to verify such vital information before publication via oral media or otherwise. More is expected of the Fourth Estate at this delicate juncture of the industry’s life. This is the second time within seven days that misleading and inaccurate information was published on the Corporation’s affairs. At minimum, greater care and caution is expected by the media at all times. One of the primary responsibilities of a responsibility media house is to verify all facts instead of communicating fake news. I stand ready to facilitate any clarifications on any matter with regards to the operations of the Corporation on telephone number 220-2600.

Sincerely,

Indira Badal

Snr. Public Relations Manager

Guyana Sugar Corporation