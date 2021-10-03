Teacher dies after C-section at NA hospital

A Berbice River family is now mourning the loss of a 22-year-old expectant mother, who died on Thursday at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after undergoing a C-section to deliver her first child.

Teacher Jacinth Seleen Muhammad Osborne, 22, of Wairuni, Berbice River, was admitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital on Tuesday after visiting the clinic.

The Health Ministry last night confirmed that both internal and external investigations have commenced in light of Osborne’s death, while noting that she was admitted to New Amsterdam Hospital for induction of labour due to late term pregnancy. “The patient… had a Ceasarian Section during which she went into Cardiac Arrest. Despite strenuous efforts, resuscitation failed,” it said in statement.