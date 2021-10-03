Amerindians must move from subsistence to extensive farming culture

Dear Editor,

As we wind down our celebration of Amerindian Heritage, 2021, it would be amiss of me, an Amerindian, not to highlight the very important sector of Agriculture, as it relates to Amerindian development. Over a period of say, ten years or more, there has been quite a shift from agriculture among youths in Amerindian communities; most opting to become employed in the mining and lumber industries, instead of finding themselves self-employed at home. The attitudinal change is in stark contrast from what it was in the past. This nevertheless has been opening up opportunities for the older folks growing staple food crops, with very little for market, since the returns are low.

The perception, too, in some of our communities, especially those closer to the coast line of Guyana is that farming is old-fashioned. “It is an old people ting and only old people must farm” they say.

Putting that into perspective, Editor, I would like to posit that given the opportunity and expertise, most, if not all of our communities, could become better farming communities, once there is an attitudinal change, with some guidance being urgent and necessary. Since our soils cannot be compared with the rich alluvial soils of the coast of Guyana, returns are comparatively poor, resulting in lower incomes. Very simple. The point is, and to be pragmatic about it, we the Amerindians cannot afford to continue with subsistence farming culture forever. Since we have vast uncultivated areas of land space, the position should be to exploit extensive, instead of intensive, farming techniques. Extensive type farming would require larger land space, obviously, but with a possible bigger profit than in a smaller, subsistence farming context.

This of course would require the use of latest technology such as the use of chemical for weed and pest control, a culture that may not sound quite ‘Amerindian’ as we are all accustomed to practising basically organic crop cultivation for ages on our subsistence plots. But as we weigh the economics between outdated, non-productive crop culture and the more advanced agricultural techniques, this might be the only way to go. But technical help is needed. With sound exposure to, and proper use of new technology, the prospect of a new generation of commercial farmers could soon be achieved for our own benefit and that of our own communities.

Sincerely,

Rev Joseph C. Atkinson