Beharry Group donates $5m to cancer foundation

Beharry Restaurant Holdings and its family of companies yesterday announced a gift of $5m to the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

An advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek said that the gift is intended to “fight this deadly disease that affects so many of our citizens. Guyana has one of the highest mortality rates of breast cancer incidences in the Region and GCF is working to change that reality”.

The advertisement stated that the gift will go directly to the GCF’s efforts to ensure that “medically underserved, low-income and underinsured Guyanese women have access to free screening for early detection of breast or cervical cancer”.