Clean-up operation underway at Brickdam station

In the aftermath of the fire which destroyed the century-old Brickdam Police Station on Saturday, a massive clean-up is underway to remove debris left behind.

The efforts which started yesterday morning saw trucks and excavators on the site clearing the remains and dismantling structures that were partially destroyed. Derelict vehicles that were burnt were also being removed from the compound.

In a brief statement, the police force said works will continue throughout the night to remove the rubble.