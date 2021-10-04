Johnson and Johnson vaccine used at NCC drive

At yesterday’s COVID-19 vaccination drive at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) the Ministry of Health said that the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-dose shot was among the jabs in use.

A notification on the Ministry’s Facebook page said that the first-dose vaccines available were Sputnik V, Sinopharm and Johnson and Johnson.

The use of the J&J shot yesterday was the first publicly announced utilisation of the vaccine in the city. Previously, the ministry had said that the 34,000 shots procured via the African Union platform would be employed mostly in the interior areas since only one shot would be required for full vaccination and health workers would not have to revisit the area.