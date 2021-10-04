Lima Sands, Onderneeming to get solar farms

The consultation process for the implementation of utility-scale solar photo voltaic (PV) projects at Onderneeming and Lima Sands in Region Two commenced on Saturday.

The projects will come under the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund. The major stakeholders are the Government of Guyana and the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and the projects will be funded through the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The Essequibo Coast projects will consist of two farms specifically 4.4 MW at Onderneeming and 3.6 MW at Lima Sands. The two farms will generate 12.21 GWh of energy which would initially be approximately 28% of the demand on the Essequibo Coast.