No one should have to wait years on pensions, claims

While urging persons to not procrastinate on checking their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions or joining the scheme if they are self-employed, Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh said that NIS’ internal potential allows for speedy service and no one should have to wait years on claims and pensions.

He noted that working with staff at outreaches across the country earlier this year illustrated their capability, professionalism and dedication as hundreds of issues were resolved. It is this same attitude, he said he will like to see incorporated into the daily delivery of service.

“…Quality of service must be provided at all times, starting now, and my instructions to the board and to the management are that they are to have a zero-tolerance attitude to discourtesy, disrespect, inefficiency. They are to have a zero-tolerance attitude,” Singh stated, while speaking on Wednesday to staff of the headquarters at the agency’s 52nd anniversary celebrations.