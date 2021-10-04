Change of location to collect pension books

Dear Editor,

In a previous rollout schedule for the 25k one off grant and 2022 pension book distribution, it was stated that the location for North Cummingsburg would have been the post office located at Lamaha and Carmichael streets.

Now in a subsequent publication of Sunday, October 3 newspapers, it is now stated the distribution location for this ward is Parade Ground.

I find this confusing and concerning for security reasons in the prevailing circumstances. Was this change in location and possible ensuing ramifications carefully thought through?

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed