Justice being awaited for Nathanael Ledra’s death

Dear Editor,

I strongly believe the poor people in this country called Guyana cannot have something called justice.

I would like to shed some light on a very notable, intelligent, elegant, productive, aspiring and enthusiastic young man who was a very dedicated teacher at Black Bush Secondary School – Sir Nathanael Ledra. This noble individual died on the 18th July, 2021 due to a reckless driver who is the Director General of the Ministry of Finance, Tarachand Balgobin.

Mr. Balgobin went up to Classis Hotel in Corriverton to celebrate the 75th birthday of his colleague on Sunday 18th July, 2021. On his way back to Georgetown at Region 5- No. 3 village on the West Coast Berbice he made a sudden U-Turn on a double line and at the inception of the turn, struck Sir Nathanael to his left side causing his left foot to break in three places (his leg, knee and ankle) as well as his right knee.

The rate at which Mr Balgobin made the U-Turn caused the motorcycle to go completely under his vehicle thus cutting his vehicle steering rod. Meanwhile, after the accident Mr. Tarachand Balgobin exited his vehicle and upon seeing two public-spirited citizens his words were “y’all see, see and carry he to the hospital”. Nathanael Ledra died one hour after arrival at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

The funeral expenses for Nathanael Ledra rose to in excess of Three Million dollars ($3 000 000). The Director General -Tarachand Balgobin his wife and his pastor came on the 11th August 2021at New Amsterdam where he met with the family and offered a settlement of Five Hundred Thousand dollars. The Honda XR150L motorcycle alone cost Five Hundred Thousand dollars, that amount is totally unacceptable.

Nathanael Ledra was the bread winner to the home of this family. Tarachand Balgobin made the family plunge into a state of shock, agony and grief and he walks a free man in society. On inquiry from an officer it was learnt that he had been placed on $100 000 bail in Georgetown. If this accident occurred at No.3 Village in the Blairmont district, how is it possible for Tarachand Balgobin to be placed on bail in Georgetown?

Thank you,

A very concerned relative

(Name and address supplied)