Reggae Boy Roofe sets up Rangers win

GLASGOW, Scotland, CMC – Reggae Boy Kemar Roofe was on target as defending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers came from behind to beat 10-man Hibernian 2-1 at Ibrox Stadium yesterday.

Rangers fell behind after eight minutes when Kevin Nisbet headed Hibs in front, but were forced to play short for 60 minutes following the dismissal of Ryan Porteous, after he flew into a tackle on Joe Aribo.

Roofe, 28, nodded Rangers level on the hour mark and Alfredo Morelos secured all three points with a header 12 minutes from time to take his tally at the club to 99.

Roofe struck five minutes after replacing Glen Kamara, moving beyond the Hibs defence to guide home Nathan Patterson’s looping cross from deep, planting a firm and precise header beyond goalkeeper Matt Macey. It was UK-born Roofe’s sixth goal for Rangers in all competitions this season, having made his debut for the Reggae Boyz in a World Cup qualifier against Panama last month that Jamaica lost 3-0.

“We’re in a good place, but still loads to do,” said manager Steven Gerrard after the win lifted Rangers one point clear of Hearts at the top of the table heading into the international break.