Brickdam Station arson accused still in police custody

Police investigators have gathered additional statements from ranks who were on duty at the Brickdam Police Station on Saturday and they confirmed that the fire started in the said area as claimed by robbery accused, Clarence Greene.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, who when contacted for an update yesterday informed Stabroek News that the High Court yesterday granted the police an extension to detain Greene for an additional 72 hours.

On Sunday, Greene reportedly confessed to setting the fire which destroyed more than 80 percent of the Brickdam Police Station.