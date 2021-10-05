Fire at NIS HQ contained

What could have possibly been another major fire in the city was averted at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) headquarters on Brickdam yesterday.

An overloaded electrical outlet exploded into a small fire in the General Manager’s office and resulted in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) being summoned to the building.

“It was reported that an electrical point was smoking. Our ranks went in, we checked to verify and indeed in the Manager’s Office there was a point there, it appears to be something overloaded, power was cut,” Divisional Fire Officer Haimchandra Persaud explained yesterday, before noting that the building was also evacuated.