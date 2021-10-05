Man pleads guilty to murdering British teen in 2015

Staymon George yesterday pleaded guilty at the High Court in Berbice to the murder of British teenager Dominic Bernard in 2015.

George, 28, also known as ‘Sherwin’ or ‘Stayie’ appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon where he admitted that on October 14, 2015, at Kildonan Village, Corentyne, East Berbice, he murdered Bernard

. He will return to court on October 19 for sentencing.

Bernard had travelled from London to Guyana on October 14, 2015. His father had said that the teen was supposed to have been visiting his god brother but there was no trace of him after he cleared customs. A body suspected to be that of Bernard’s was discovered on January 8, 2016 in the backlands of Nurney, which is located next to Kildonan. Subsequent DNA testing confirmed that it was indeed his remains.