Dear Editor,

It’s not too early for me to pronounce on the findings of the Crime Chief of Guyana Police Force, but I find it strange. A few police stations have newly built holding cells that are built out of solid cast cement and steel. Brickdam is one, Leonora also. These holding cells are built in an inhumane way and still being allowed to function, it boggles my mind. The cells only have ventilation on one side where prisoners could see through holes behind solid steel plates. On the side that houses other buildings/walls, there’s no access. The door is a miniature steel door that officers only open when they are passing food to prisoners.

Editor, there’s no access to prisoners in these holding areas by officers from within the building. Should such exists, then the prisoners would be able to bother officers or obtain stuff from inside. Now, I surely doubt a prisoner could access a mattress and be able to put it into the officers’ quarters/where documents are. To my knowledge, it’s impossible, unless the prisoner is related to Houdini. In addition, is the President using this opportunity to belittle the Guyana Fire Service? Isn’t there any fire extinguisher in Brickdam Police Station? Was the station empty at the time that no one could have observed smoke? Yep, they have to find scapegoats.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates