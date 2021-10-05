Dear Editor,

As a member of the public, I am expressing thanks to the Guyana Police Force for their public-spirited support.

On Friday, September 24th 2021 at around 1:30 pm I was travelling in a private vehicle with a sick friend suffering with a back injury and being transported to the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital (SJMH) in Parade Street, Kingston, when, on Carmichael Street in the block with Woodlands Hospital a police car noticing our hazard lights on, pulled up alongside us and inquired what was wrong. The driver told them we were transporting a sick person to SJMH. Immediately the Police Driver asked us to drop back and he will drive in front of us. This he did and escorted us into the SJMH compound ensuring we were safely at our destination. We thanked them.

The Guyana Police Force performed a humanitarian act of kindness needed to be publicized that our police are trained to do good.

Sincerely,

Maria Rodrigues