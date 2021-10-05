Foo’s 163 not out guides Galaxy to massive win

An unbeaten ton from Jonathan Foo complemented by a brisk half century from Gudakesh Motie ensured Galaxy Cricket Club a 120-run win over Phoenix Cricket Club on Sunday in New York.

Playing in the New York National Cricket League/ Rockaway Group T20 Cup at Cunningham Park, Galaxy won the toss and opted to bat, posting 265 for two in their allotted 20 overs. Phoenix were then limited to 145 for seven in reply.

Foo, the former Jamaica Tallawahs’ right hander, blasted a tournament record for the most sixes in an innings with 17 to add to his six fours. The 31-year-old raced to 163 from just 75 balls.