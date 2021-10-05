Persaud shines with ball as Phoenix win twice

National all-rounder, Akshaya Persaud guided Phoenix Cricket Club to back-to-back wins in the New York Cricket League/Cricket Zone T20 Cup Saturday with a pair of four-wicket hauls.

The left-arm spinner ensured Phoenix a nine-wicket win over Queens Blaster at Flushing before leading them to a 29-run victory over Jazba.

In the first match, Queens won the toss and opted to bat but Persaud’s four wickets for just seven runs bundled the out for 83 in 19.2 overs. Phoenix then raced to 86 for one in 5.4 overs in reply.