DDL announces US$100m investment over next five years

Demerara Distillers Ltd has announced its intention to invest US$100 million over the next five years in “several new areas to support the existing business,” even as it moves in the direction of “expanding the range of its current activities and products,” the company’s long-serving senior executive and current Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo disclosed in New York on Wednesday.

The announcement came during Samaroo’s address to a forum organized by the US-based Guyana-America Chamber of Commerce, the most recent in a succession of post oil-recovery overseas investment-garnering initiatives that saw the presence of a retinue of senior Government of Guyana officials including Prime Minister Mark Phillips.