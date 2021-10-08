GTT adds Linden to its new fibre internet service

The Guyana Telephone & Telegraph company (GTT) says that it is on course to achieving its goal of “Reliably Connecting our Customers” by delivering GTT Fibre to ten thousand new homes in 2021.

The press release on Wednesday said that residents and businesses in Amelia’s Ward, Linden will become the latest in Guyana to access GTT’s Fibre internet service, as the company expanded its cutting-edge broadband technology to Region Ten. The rollout intends to provide subscribers with more bandwidth over a greater distance and better prices. The company had recently unveiled its GTT Fibre service as a major upgrade to the former Blaze service, offering significant increases in upload and download speeds and reliable connectivity at reduced rates.