GTT Fibre reaches New Amsterdam

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) yesterday said that it has introduced its residential and Biz Fibre services to New Amsterdam, Region Six.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer for Home Solutions & Fixed Network Services, Eshwar Thakurdin said that having previously led installation teams to Non Pareil, Linden and Vreed-en-Hoop over the past weeks, he looks forward to a similar scene.

“Just as GTT Fibre is spreading across Guyana, word has also spread that we will be in Region Six. The sense of satisfaction that we get from being able to deliver this service to people is pleasing. Also seeing the smiles on the faces of subscribers who are about to enter the world of high-speed Internet access is really worth the investment of time and resources,” Thakurdin said in a release.