Are we unperturbed when we read headlines such as there being no word from the police concerning the probe of the killing of Orin Boston? One would imagine that such a case would be quickly solved since the killer is no fugitive or stranger. But what do we expect when those who instead of serving and protecting the people kill them? It sometimes seems like the decent and righteous are rare in these dark times. Some of those who are supposed to be the bastions of law and order seemed to have lost track of the order to not kill innocent citizens. We have seen that the penalty for murder can vary depending on who you are. We know killers who are free from the judgment of man. People who murder the innocent deserve no peace. The inaction concerning the Boston probe can be interpreted as some wishing that the people would forget while leaving the family to ponder and traumatized children asking when their father will return. I suppose the system that enables corruption and evil will eventually topple. Must we believe that evil will overcome good? No, we must believe that the tears of the innocent have not been shed in vain, and the blood spilled would not have fed the earth for nothing. Still the wait seems too long sometimes. Are we comfortable that more than a year later there is no justice for the Henrys or Singh, and they are perhaps hoping that we will forget that too?