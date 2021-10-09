37 Balthyock families to get house lots

The government will soon be allocating house lots to some 37 low-income families in Balthyock Housing Scheme, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), through the Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

According to a CH&PA release that was issued yesterday, the announcement was made by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, as she met with the residents during an outreach on Friday.

The release explained that the scheme, which is located aback the Blairmont Sugar Estate, was developed with the intention of relocating informal settlers from the sea defence reserve under the agency’s relocation and regularisation programme. Some 45 households were in occupation of the area and a portion of the block. In 2012, seven (7) households were relocated from the reserve and the households within the block were regularised. However, another portion of the area comprising of 37 lots was not allocated due to the incompletion of infrastructure works.