Over a dozen families flooded after Cullen sea dam breach

Over 15 families living in close proximity to Unu Creek, Cullen, in Region Two, had to move their possessions to higher ground on Friday afternoon after seawater gushed into their lower flats due to a breach in the sea dam which resulted in severe flooding.

The breach occurred around 5 pm.

Residents told Stabroek News that they saw water entering their lower flats and upon investigating they noticed that it was coming from the seaside. Those that were predominantly affected were residents who live on the Cullen Sand Top area. These families have been squatting on the sand top area close to the seaside for over 15 years. Most of them are fishermen.