Four more with COVID confirmed dead

Four more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Friday.

The Ministry of Health in a press release stated that the country’s total deaths as a result of the virus, increased to 825 with the new fatalities.

The deceased included a 38-year-old woman, who succumbed on September 30, thereby taking the death toll from that month even higher.

The others were a Region Nine woman, 80, who succumbed on October 7, and a woman, 70, and a man, 65, both of Region Four, who succumbed on October 7 and October 8, respectively.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 dashboard showed 162 new cases, which were confirmed from 1,901 more tests that were done.

The majority of new cases were recorded in Regions Four and Three with 97 and 17 new cases, respectively. The dashboard showed 3,599 active cases as well as 30 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.