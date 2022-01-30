Five more COVID-19 deaths, 471 new cases recorded

Five more persons succumbed to COVID-19 between Friday and yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Health Ministry in a statement on Saturday reported that four men and a woman were the latest COVID-19 fatalities.

It said that between January 28 and January 29, a 68-year-old unvaccinated woman of Mahiaca-Berbice, a 74-year-old man of Demerara-Mahaica, an 86-year-old unvaccinated man of Essequibo Islands- West Demerara, a 73-year-old partially vaccinated man of East Berbice-Corentyne, and a 55-year-old unvaccinated man also of East Berbice-Corentyne have succumbed after testing positive with COVID-19.

The deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,165.

In addition, the updated COVID-19 dashboard showed that a total of 471 new cases were confirmed by the ministry after 1,820 more tests were done. The new cases increased the country’s total number of cases to 59,450.

Region One recorded 37 new cases, Region Two recorded 13, Region Three recorded 61, Region Four recorded 150, Region Five recorded 33, Region Six recorded 49, Region Seven recorded 11, Region Eight recorded 33, Region Nine recorded 78, Region Ten recorded 6 new cases.

The dashboard also showed 20 persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10,967 persons in home isolation, 204 persons in institutional isolation and seven persons in institutional quarantine.