Two arrested after CANU finds cocaine, cannabis hidden in truck

The narcotics that were found
Two persons were arrested on Friday after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted a truck with quantities of cocaine and cannabis hidden among cargo aboard at Providence, East Coast Demerara.

CANU said in a statement that based on information received it conducted a stop and search operation at Providence, where it intercepted the truck.

It noted that a search of the vehicle uncovered 522 grammes of cocaine, with a street value of $1,500,000, and 5.866 kilogrammes of foreign cannabis, with a street value of over $3,000,000, which were hidden in cardboard boxes among other cargo.