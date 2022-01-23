8 more COVID-19 deaths, 957 new cases confirmed

Eight more persons succumbed to COVID-19 between Thursday and yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health.

In a statement on Saturday, the Health Ministry reported that the latest COVID-19 fatalities, five men and three women, increased the total number of COVID-19 fatalities recorded by Guyana to date to 1,130.

According to the statement, the deceased are a 28-year-old woman from Barima-Waini, two men, ages 51 and 60, from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, a 67-year-old woman, also from Essequibo Islands-West Demerara, three men, ages 48, 65, 79, and a 74-year-old woman, from Demerara-Mahaica.