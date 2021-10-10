CXC to fully manage Grade Six exams process

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will be fully managing Guyana’s entire National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) from beginning to end, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In a press release issued yesterday, the ministry stated that having CXC fully conduct the examinations, including its marking, will allow for a fair and transparent assessment backed by the renowned integrity of CXC. The Council has been in charge of setting the exam since 2016, however, during this year’s administration of the exam, the examination body commenced and completed a process of verification to ensure that the scores that were earned by the candidates are recorded and reflected accurately and fairly in the candidates’ placement.