Food For The Poor hands over 10 more houses to Region Six residents

The Food For The Poor (Guyana) Incorporated on Friday handed over 10 semi-furnished houses to residents of Region Six, fulfilling their dreams of finally becoming homeowners.

The houses, which are located within the East Bank Berbice, New Amsterdam, and Canje areas, will benefit a total of 16 adults and 45 children.

Food For The Poor (FFTP) Guyana in collaboration with St. Francis Community Developers and others have so far constructed and distributed 385 houses within Region Six.