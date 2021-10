Guyana in race to get ready for climate summit -Jagdeo says APNU+AFC goals were unrealistic

As the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, draws closer, the Guyana Government’s preparation for the summit is intensifying as it races against time to finalise a new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC).

NDCs are a country’s plan for climate action, required by the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The new NDC will potentially include a pledge of cutting carbon emissions by 50% by 2025 – a decrease from the previous commitment of 100%.