EPA still in breach of disclosure obligations for new harbour bridge, Canje drilling waivers

Ahead of planned “public hearings” on the waiving of the impact study requirements for the new Demerara Harbour Bridge project and the Exxon-led drilling campaign in the Canje Block, environmentalist Simone Mangal-Joly has reminded that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is still to fulfil its legal obligation to provide the technical reasons for the decisions.

As a result, Mangal-Joly has informed the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), which is reviewing the decisions, that both it and the EPA should meet the legal thresholds prior to holding the hearings.

Mangal-Joly made her position known in responses to invitations by EAB Chairman Omkar Lochan to attend the meetings on the waivers for the drilling and bridge projects, , which are scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, and Thursday, October 14, respectively.