Public hearing set over impact survey for new Demerara bridge

Having received appeals against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to not require impact assessments for the replacement of the existing Demerara Harbour Bridge, and the Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL) 12-Well Exploration and Appraisal Programme in the offshore Canje Block, the Environmental Assessment Board (EAB) on Friday said that public hearings for those projects will be held in October.

In a notice to the public, the EAB said that it will be conducting a public hearing on October 12, 2021, into appeals submitted against: the Work Services Group, Ministry of Public Works – replacement of the Existing Demerara Harbour Bridge, to be located at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara and La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Similarly, the EAB said that they will also be conducting another public hearing on October 14, 2021, into appeals submitted against: Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd’s 12-Well Exploration and Appraisal (E&A) Drilling Programme, Canje Block, offshore Guyana.