T&T company to invest US$4.9M in 24-hr gas station

Trinidad and Tobago-headquartered UNIPET is partnering with a local company and plans to invest US$4.9 million here in a first-of-its-kind 24-hour gas station which will be equipped with charging docks for electric cars.

The decision to partner with a local company has been welcomed by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), which said the venture is an example of what it has been encouraging, even as it presses for local content legislation here.

“UNIPET is not just coming on their own accord but with locals. That is what we are encouraging. Anything that is new and revolutionizing to Guyana, the GCCI is fully embracing. We want people to come and help to change the landscape of Guyana,” President of GCCI Timothy Tucker told the Sunday Stabroek.