RemoteMD says all 21 staffers here are Guyanese

United States-headquartered remote medical services provider, RemoteMD, says all 21 of its staffers here are Guyanese and it dismissed claims that its doctors are not well paid.

The company was responding to a letter and news item in Stabroek News which had stated that local doctors are being paid approximately US$2,500 per month. The company said that it pays “about five times” the US$2,500 per month figure stated by a person knowledgeable of the company’s operations and that it will continue to champion local content. It would mean that the average income per month for a local doctor, according to RemoteMD, is US$12,500.